 »   »   »  Shivarajkumar On IT Raid : Says He's Not Guilty At All & Reveals Shocking Inside Details!

He's Not Guilty At All

When the media personnel asked Shivarajkumar is he's worried about the expected Income Tax raid on his residence, the actor replied with much confidence saying he's not guilty at all. He said it was the job of the officials to conduct the raid and he has no qualms about it.

Was It Politically Motivated?

It is a known fact that the Rajkumar clan is one of the biggest in Sandalwood. Besides that, Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha was even a part of the recent elections. However, Shivarajkumar doesn't know if the raid was a politically motivated act. He chose to refrain from commenting on that.

Shivarajkumar Is Called For Furher Verification

The actor revealed that the Income Tax officers have acquired some of his documents for further verification. When asked if he will be interrogated again, he said yes. He also added that he might have to go with his wife Geetha for the future procedures.

What Were The Difficulties Faced?

Shivanna said being locked in the house for days in a row caused a little inconvenience. He said he wasn't able to meet or interact with friends as the phones were taken away. Also, he had to cancel his shoot for Kavacha yesterday as the procedure was taking time

"I Am Only An Actor"

When the Tagaru actor was asked for more details about what was acquired by the Income Tax officials, he responded saying he is only an actor and hence doesn't know much about it. He further said that he's waiting for his accountant and manager to look into the matter.