Shivarajkumar Reveals His Next Film With Chandru Will Make Entire India Around! Will It Beat KGF?

    It's raining super hits in Kannada film industry. In 2018 alone, Sandalwood has produced some of the finest movies. Recently, Yash's KGF broke all the records by grossing over Rupees 154 Crores worldwide. The success of the movie has undoubtedly raised the bars leaidng to healthy competition in the industry. Seems like hatrick star Shivanna already has a project on mind that he believes is going to create a lot of buzz. During Upendra's I Love You movie trailer launch Shivarajkumar revealed that his next film with director R Chandru will turn entire India around and look! More details inside

    Will Shivanna's Film Beat KGF?

    During the I Love You trailer launch, when Shivarajkumar was asked about his forthcoming film he said, he is planning on doing a dream movie with director R Chandru, for which they have already started preparing. He further added that this movie like KFG will turn the entire nation around and look!

    It's A Mythological Story

    The actor further explained that his next movie will not be titled Badshah. He said, as the title has already been used in both Bollywood and Kollywood, they want to come up with a new title. Shivanna's next is going to be a mythology based cinema.

    The Credit Goes To The Directors

    Yash fans wouldn't shy away from admitting to the fact that he is one of the main reasons for the success of KGF. However, Shivarajkumar took a moment to give credit to the director for creating a masterpiece. He said, it's the effort and talent of directors for decades that has helped the Kannada indutry achive its reputation and success. He used the platform to remember directors such as Puttana Kanagal, Yograj Bhatt, Neel Prashanth and more.

    He's Greatful To His Fans

    Though, Dr Rajkumar was a legend, the actor said only a few such as his father, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajaniant and Mohan Lal can become such iconic figures. But, he's grateful to his fans for still wanting to see him perform on-screen and showering all the love.

    shivarajkumar chandru kgf
    Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
