 »   »   »  Shivarajkumar To Re-create THIS Iconic Track Of Dr Rajkumar's In His Upcoming Film Kavacha!

Sandalwood is known not only for producing some of the finest films and actors, but the industry is also popular for providing audience with great music . Re-creating age old songs has become a trend in the recent times and we are getting to witness the same in nealry every movie that's made today. Shivarajkumar, who is currently working on his next film Kavacha will be seen re-creating one of Dr Rajkumar's iconic songs. Yes, you heard it right!

According to Times Of India reports, Shivanna will be using the track Hosal Belaku in Kavacha. We can't wait to hear the new version of this tune. Musician Arjun Janya will be working on the remix version of the song and singing sensation Vijay Prakash will be voicing it. Undoubtedly, it is going to be one epic songs the fans would look forward to hearing.

The song is expected to be released by Mid-January and will consist of some impressive new elements. Kavacha which is based on the Malyalam movie Oppam is directed by GVR Vasu. However, nealry 50% of the script has been altered in order to meet the needs of the Kannada audience.

Talking about the same director Vasu told in an interview, "Malayalam and Kannada audiences are different, which is why I took my time with altering the script. Since I had a ready script, I could look at what worked and didn't with the original, and alter it accordingly. Action and thriller elements are enhanced in Kavacha, as are emotions. But none of this was done with the intention of introducing a change; the change in genre was simply an outcome."

MOST READ : BREAKING NEWS! IT Raid On Sandalwood Stars Yash, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth, Sudeep & Others Residence!

Shivarajkumar will be playing the role of visually-impaired man. This is first remake movie the actor is working on after 14 years. Kruthika Jaykumar and Esha Koppikar will be playing the female leads. We have learned that Kavacha will be hitting the cinema theaters on January 18, 2019.