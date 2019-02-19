Shivrajkumar Completes 33 Years In Sandalwood; Here Are Some Of His UNSEEN PICS You Ought To See!
Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar is the eldest son of the veteran actor Dr Rajkumar. He is one of the most desirable actors of Kannada film industry. For decades, he has entertained his fans with his versatile acting skills. Today (February 19, 2019), it's been 33 years since Shivrajkumar entered Sandalwood! The actor was last seen in the action film Villain and his next film Kavacha is awaiting its release. However, Shivrajkumar has decided not to celebrate this day following the recent Pulwama attack that took lives of many brave souls. Therefore, we decided to bring to some of the most rarest and unseen pictures of Shivrajkumar's, you ought to see!
He Was Born In Madras
Many might be thinking that the eldest son of Dr Rajkumar and producer Parvathamma was born in Karnataka, considering how famous his clan is in this region. But, Shivrajkumar was born in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu in the year 1961. He is 57 years old and has been a part of the film industry since he was just 24!
Shivanna Is A Trained Dancer
Shivanna's dancing is one of the most looked forward to acts of his films. However, did you know that he is a trained dancer? When he was in an acting school in Chennai, he was trained in Kuchipudi dance from Vempetti Chinni Sathyam.
His 1st & 100th Film
The actor made his debut into Sandalwood with the film Anand. Over the years he was featured in several movies. He made headlines when he acted in Prem's Jogi, which went on to become a blockbuster. His 100th film was a sequel to Jogi, called Jogayya. But, Jogayya failed to impress fans.
Series Of Awards!
Shivrajkumar is a recipient of several awards. He has won a total of four Filmfare and state awards in the best actor category. Besides that, he has also won many Cine-Express and television awards. He has also been awarded with an honorary doctorate.
His Favorites
Shivarajkumar's favourite car is Mercedes-Benz and he;s a huge fan of Harry Potter. In his spare time, he loves playing chess or video games. And, you would be surprised to learn that his favorite holiday destination is Goa!
