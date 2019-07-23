Shivrajkumar Cries Before His Fans, From Across The Sea; Here’s Why He Got Emotional!
Sandalwood's Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar has taken a break from cinema owing to his health condition. The actor flew down to London a few weeks back, to get his shoulder treated. He had hurt his shoulder while travelling to the US a few months back, and had to undergo surgery to fix it. Therefore, he couldn't be here on his birthday, July 16, 2019. Fans had organized an event to celebrate Shivrajkumar's birthday despite his absence. However, he got emotional and cried before them during an interaction. Read further to know why!
Fans Wished Him A Long Life
Members of Shiv Sena in Bangalore met up in huge numbers on Shivrajkumar's birthday. They called the actor, who was still in London and wished him on his birthday. They also wished him a speedy recovery and requested the Hatrick Hero to continue to entertain them for many more years.
Shivanna Sheds Tears
However, the actor became extremely emotional when fans said they missed him immensely. He assured them he was keeping well and that the surgery went smooth. Shivrajkumar said that for the first time, he was away from his family, friends and fans during his birthday, hence it was quite overwhelming.
Family Graced The Event Too
Shivrajkumar's wife Geetha has accompanied him to London. On his birthday, his nephews and close friends from the industry too attended the event organized by his fans. They wished their uncle and told him they are waiting to celebrate the occasion once he's back.
He Returns Today
Shivrajkumar will be returning to Bangalore today. But, he has already told that he wouldn't be resuming work until September, 2019. He was last seen in Rustum and wrapped up Anand's shoot before he flew down to London for his treatment.
