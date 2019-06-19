Shivrajkumar's Daughter & Wife Regularly Drove To His Movie Sets! Were they Spying On Him?

Shivanna's Daughter & Wife Visited Him

Shivrajkumar's daughter Niveditha is turning a producer for Kannada television. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat Kannada, she spoke about her venture, during which she shared a few memories with her father. Niveditha revealed that she and her mother would often visit Shivrajkumar during film shoots.

Were They Spying On Him?

While we wondered what was the intention behind their visits, Niveditha said, she and her mother would make short trips to see her father when he would be shooting in different locations. They would simply go to spend time with Shivrajkumar and encourage him.

Things Have Changed Now

However, things are different now. Once Niveditha entered higher grades and got held up with exams, she stopped accompanying her mother to Shivanna's films. But, the family now goes on an trip once a year, which is as exciting.

Shares Memories With Father

Niveditha isn't new to the industry. She featured in her father's film Andaman at a very young age. Recollecting memories from her childhood, she said, "I can never forget this film. I do not remember much from that period. But, I love watching this film even today."

Her Favorite Actors

When asked who was her favorite actor besides her father, Niveditha laughed. She said, her father will always be her favorite actor. Besides him, her uncle Puneeth is her next favorite star. Niveditha added, "I like all the actors inclduing Yash and Sudeep."