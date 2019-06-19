English
    Shivrajkumar's Daughter & Wife Regularly Drove To His Movie Sets! Were they Spying On Him?

    By
    |

    Though Dr Rajkumar isn't with us anymore, his family continues to carry the legacy forward. Currently, the third generation of Rajkumars is making its presence felt in the industry. The legendary actor's sons, Shivrajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar continue to rule Sandalwood despite tough competition. While there is so much discussed about their professional life, we have come across a few interesting details regarding their personal life too. Shivrajkumar's daughter Niveditha has revealed that she and her mother would often drive to his movie sets. Was the mother-daughter duo spying on him? Truth revealed!

    Shivanna's Daughter & Wife Visited Him

    Shivrajkumar's daughter Niveditha is turning a producer for Kannada television. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat Kannada, she spoke about her venture, during which she shared a few memories with her father. Niveditha revealed that she and her mother would often visit Shivrajkumar during film shoots.

    Were They Spying On Him?

    While we wondered what was the intention behind their visits, Niveditha said, she and her mother would make short trips to see her father when he would be shooting in different locations. They would simply go to spend time with Shivrajkumar and encourage him.

    Things Have Changed Now

    However, things are different now. Once Niveditha entered higher grades and got held up with exams, she stopped accompanying her mother to Shivanna's films. But, the family now goes on an trip once a year, which is as exciting.

    Shares Memories With Father

    Niveditha isn't new to the industry. She featured in her father's film Andaman at a very young age. Recollecting memories from her childhood, she said, "I can never forget this film. I do not remember much from that period. But, I love watching this film even today."

    Her Favorite Actors

    When asked who was her favorite actor besides her father, Niveditha laughed. She said, her father will always be her favorite actor. Besides him, her uncle Puneeth is her next favorite star. Niveditha added, "I like all the actors inclduing Yash and Sudeep."

    These Two Superstars Are The Reason Why Puneeth Rajkumar Agreed To Do Kannadada Kotyadipathi!

    More SHIVRAJKUMAR News

    Read more about: shivrajkumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
