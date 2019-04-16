Here's Why Shivrajkumar Is Furious With TV Channels; 'This Has Never Happened In 30 Years'!

Kannada Films Are Ignored

Lately, all forms of media are busy covering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Television channels too have stopped reporting any sort of entertainment news. Hence, the Century Star Shivrajkumar is upset as he feels Kannada films are being ignored.

'None Care About Our Films'

He told in a press meet, "TV channels are focusing on extensive coverage of election news. We deserve a little attention too. Before the elections, we are often approached for a variety of bytes. Even we respect the journalists. But, why is that our cinemas are completely ignored now?"

'I Would Kill For Films'

The Rustum actor further added, "Very rarely good films are made. It is important to extend support for such films in order to ensure the growth of the industry. You might be thinking why Shivanna is bringing this up after 33 years. Let me tell you, not just 33, even after 50 years, I would kill for my films."

It's Been Done For The Money

Shivrajkumar provided more clarity saying that he is not telling the news channels to not cover the elections news. But he wants them to focus on films too. Everyone was taken aback when he said, "We work hard for the money. Whereas, you (channels), have turned this into a money minting business."

