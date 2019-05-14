English
    Shivrajkumar Has A Series Of Surprises For His Fans In The Form Of Films This Year!

    Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar was last seen in Kavacha. By taking up a rather unconventional role, he challenged himself in this movie. Fans were impressed with his choice of role, as he is often seen in mass films. The year kick-started well for the actor with Kavacha's success. Now, he's all set to entertain you with more. Shivrajkumar has a series of surprises for his fans this year. Wondering what? Read further.

    Shivrajkumar Has Surprises For His Fans!

    Shivanna's fans have been waiting to watch him perform some action on the silver screen. Their dream will come true soon as Rustum is gearing up to release on June 14, 2019. The trailer has already garnered a lot of attention. Rustum is one of his biggest releases this year.

    Kavacha wasn't the only film in which Shivanna was seen playing a different role. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his another release this year, Dhrona. His first look was out a while ago. Since he's playing the role of a teacher in the film, he is seen holding a pen and a book.

    Besides Rustum and Dhrona, Shivrajkumar is also working on Anand. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, this film might hit theatres by end of 2019. It is being directed by P Vasu. Here's where the surprise kicks in.

    Shivanna's list of movies for the year doesn't end with Anand. Apparently, he will start shooting for My Name Is Anji upon wrapping up Dhrona. Also, he will be in another film SRK. If the reports hold true, Shivrajkumar fans can look forward to watching him a lot on the silver screen.

