Shivrajkumar’s Kavacha Reviewed By Sudeep, Upendra & Puneeth; ‘It Brings Tears To Your Eyes’

Appu Reviews Shivanna's Film

Shivrajkumar's younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar had some of the sweetest things to share about Shivanna's forthcoming film. He told TOI, "Speaking as his fan and not just his brother, Shivanna's performance is so beautiful that it brings tears to your eyes."

Sudeep On Shivanna's Expression

Meanwhile, Kichha Sudeep reviewed it saying, "The entire movie is very well shot. What is interesting is that the shots are simple, yet touching. Shivanna has given such beautiful expressions in it. As a fan, I request Shivanna to do more such films."

Upendra Praises The Songs

"That's how good they are. I especially liked the picturisation. I am stumped at how Shivanna could perform the way that he has in the songs.", The I Love You actor said.

To Release For Ugadi

"Kavacha's release has been pushed further one more time. Apparently, the makers have now decided to release the film on the occasion of Ugadi, which is in April, 2019. However, the official statement is awaited."