Shivrajkumar’s Kavacha Reviewed By Sudeep, Upendra & Puneeth; ‘It Brings Tears To Your Eyes’
After The Villain, Shivarajkumar fans have been eagerly waiting to watch his next film. Last year, it was announced that the Hatrick Hero would next appear in Kavacha, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. Initially, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the film, and it was expected to release in February, 2019. However, due to unknown reasons, the decided to postpone it. While Shivanna's fans can't wait to watch this movie, Sandalwood stars such as Sudeep, Upendra and Puneeth Rajkumar have reviewed the film. One of them even said that it will bring tears to your eyes. Read further...
Appu Reviews Shivanna's Film
Shivrajkumar's younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar had some of the sweetest things to share about Shivanna's forthcoming film. He told TOI, "Speaking as his fan and not just his brother, Shivanna's performance is so beautiful that it brings tears to your eyes."
Sudeep On Shivanna's Expression
Meanwhile, Kichha Sudeep reviewed it saying, "The entire movie is very well shot. What is interesting is that the shots are simple, yet touching. Shivanna has given such beautiful expressions in it. As a fan, I request Shivanna to do more such films."
Upendra Praises The Songs
"That's how good they are. I especially liked the picturisation. I am stumped at how Shivanna could perform the way that he has in the songs.", The I Love You actor said.
To Release For Ugadi
"Kavacha's release has been pushed further one more time. Apparently, the makers have now decided to release the film on the occasion of Ugadi, which is in April, 2019. However, the official statement is awaited."
