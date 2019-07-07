Shivrajkumar Leaves To London For Shoulder Surgery; Procedure Scheduled For July 10

Sandalwood actor Shivrajkumar will not be celebrating his birthday this year. A few days ago, he took to social media to inform his fans that he would be flying down to London for his medical treatment. The actor is suffering from a shoulder injury and apparently needs to undergo a surgery. According to TOI reports, he is leaving to London for further treatment. The procedure has been scheduled for July 10, only two days prior to his birthday. The actor is accompanied by his wife Geetha.

In a previous interview Shivrajkumar said, "The injury was caused during a walk when I slipped and fell on the ice floor. I put the entire weight on my shoulder. But I feel the pain is not much and believe I will recover soon."

However, this did not stop the actor from fulfilling his professional commitments. When asked how could he shoot despite the pain in his shoulder, the actor responded, "I couldn't go back from my commitment, and I made sure the pain didn't bother me. Going by the rushes of Vasu's directorial, I felt that the fight sequences have come out better with pain."

"In fact, the last schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad from Thursday, where I have some action blocks to do. Producer Yogi Dwarakish kept telling me that they can wait for me. But after the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks, and take a break from action for three months. So I decided to complete it before going to London," he further added.

We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon!