English
    Shivrajkumar & Puneeth Rajkumar To Act Opposite Each Other In THIS Film! Inside Details Revealed

    By
    |

    It's been a dream of millions of Kannadigas to watch the Rajkumar sons come together for a movie. Last year, the Hatrick Hero created quite the buzz by pairing with Sudeep in The Villain. Watching these two stars the screenspace was feast for the audience. And now, we have learned that Shivrajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar will be acting opposite each other in a huge project. The inside details have been revealed and it sure sounds like a film that will come across as interesting to their fans.

    Shivrajkumar & Puneeth Rajkumar To Act Opposite Each Other!

    According to First News Kannada's latest reports, Dr Rajkumar's two sons are coming together for a mythological film. Apparently, the movie is titles Bharata Bahubali. Master Piece director Manju Mandavya will be directing it. However, the news has not been confirmed by either of the parties.

    When their Parvathamma was alive, it was her dream to watch these two stars act opposite each other. However, her last wish seems may come true if these reports hold true. Meanwhile, Puneeth is busy with the shoot or his forthcoming college-centric film Yuvaratna.

    And, Shivrajkumar's Rustum is grabbing a lot of attention on the other end ever since its first trailer released. He's playing the role of a cop. Also, his latest film Kavacha has received good reviews. Watch the space for more latest updates on Sandalwood's happenings.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
