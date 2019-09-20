Shivrajkumar Reacts To Ongoing Dispute Between Sudeep & Darshan Fans; 'Actors Shouldn't Be Jealous'
Social media might come across as a blessing to a certain section of fans who just couldn't get enough of their favorite stars. But, it's purpose is now being questioned as fan wars are getting uglier by the day. The ongoing dispute between Sudeep and Darshan's fans, has gathered a lot of attention, seemingly affecting the Kannada film industry. After endless discussions among the fans and reports that were making rounds, concluding what is happening, Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar has also expressed his opinion on the same. Read further to know what he had to say!
'We Are All Equal'
Addressing the much prevalent issue of fan wars, Shivrajkumar said, "We are all equal in the industry. We need to treat one another like family. It wouldn't look nice when an issue is blown out of proportion. Irrespective of who is committing the mistake, we need to rather focus on rectifying the issue."
Shivanna Says Actors Shouldn't Be Jealous
The actor went on to say that Kannada audiences should appreciate good films in Sandalwood and feel proud. "Actors shouldn't be jealous of one another. Issues should be rectified among ourselves. We need to listen to what our elders say and learn to live in harmony," he added.
On Piracy
Sandalwood has been fighting piracy for the longest time, yet, latest releases are falling prey to the menace. Shivrajkumar feels anybody involved in this heinous act deserves to be punished. He also spoke about the significant losses, filmmakers and producers incur when their films get leaked online.
Shivrajkumar Praises Pailwaan
The actor also used the platform to shower praises on Sudeep's Pailwaan, which has received a great response. "Krishna has done a great job with Pailwaan. Sudeep's look in the movie speaks volumes about his intense training and workout," the Villain actor said.