Shivrajkumar Says 'I Don’t Know If I Have Been Worthy'; Did Dr Rajkumar's Legacy Make Him A Star?

'Don't Know If I Have Been Worthy'

Talking about the support he's received from his fans, Shivrajkumar told The News Minute, "With the passing of each year, it is incredible to think how much love I have been showered with. I don't know if I have been worthy enough to receive this though. I owe my energy to the people."

He's Blessed To Be In The Industry

"Thirty three years...I don't even know how to explain this journey. I am blessed to be in this industry, especially among fans and colleagues who have kept me engaged throughout," Shivanna said.

Does He Fear Competition?

Sandalwood has witnessed several new stars in the past decade. When asked about the competition, The Villain actor said, "Each person has got their own style. For me, more than the competition, I want to be with them and, at the same time, garner their support."

On Working With New Comers

Until a few actors, Shivrajkumar says he has no qualms working with new actors. "Being with actors like Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), Darshan, Yash, Sudeep, Ganesh, and Dhruva itself makes me feel good. I am open to associating with the fresher lot too. Subjects, filmmakers, producers... everything about cinema drives me to take up interesting projects," he further added.