English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shivrajkumar Says 'I Don’t Know If I Have Been Worthy'; Did Dr Rajkumar's Legacy Make Him A Star?

    By
    |

    Shivrajkumar is one of the most desired actors of Sandalwood. He's been in the industry for over three decades and has featured in several blockbusters. He has a huge fan base in Karnataka, who have given him titles such as Hatrick Hero and Century Star. Shivrajkumar is also known for carrying forward the legacy of his father Dr Rajkumar, who is the face of the Kannada film industry. However, in a recent interview, Shivrajkumar himself said that he doesn't know if he's worthy of all that he's received during his journey in the industry. Is he saying Dr Rajkumar's influence made him a star? Read below...

    'Don't Know If I Have Been Worthy'

    Talking about the support he's received from his fans, Shivrajkumar told The News Minute, "With the passing of each year, it is incredible to think how much love I have been showered with. I don't know if I have been worthy enough to receive this though. I owe my energy to the people."

    He's Blessed To Be In The Industry

    "Thirty three years...I don't even know how to explain this journey. I am blessed to be in this industry, especially among fans and colleagues who have kept me engaged throughout," Shivanna said.

    Does He Fear Competition?

    Sandalwood has witnessed several new stars in the past decade. When asked about the competition, The Villain actor said, "Each person has got their own style. For me, more than the competition, I want to be with them and, at the same time, garner their support."

    On Working With New Comers

    Until a few actors, Shivrajkumar says he has no qualms working with new actors. "Being with actors like Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), Darshan, Yash, Sudeep, Ganesh, and Dhruva itself makes me feel good. I am open to associating with the fresher lot too. Subjects, filmmakers, producers... everything about cinema drives me to take up interesting projects," he further added.

    MOST READ: Sudeep & Shivrajkumar's Films To Clash? Krishna Announces Pailwaan's Release Date

    Read more about: shivrajkumar rajkumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue