    Shivrajkumar Says 'It’s Time For Me To Become A Grandfather'! Ready To Take A Leap In His Career?

    Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar is one of the most senior actors of the Kannada Film Industry. He has been featured in 125 films in the past three decades. Though several newbies have made an entry into Sandalwood, Shivanna continues to reign as fans' favorite hero. Still, his dancing and fighting skills are as impressive as his acting. But, in an interview with Deccan Herald, he has revealed that it's time for him to become a grandfather! Which makes us wonder if he's hinting towards taking a leap in his career. Read further...

    Shivanna Turns Grandfather?

    Behold if you're thinking Shivanna is turning grandfather in real life. In an interview, when the actor was asked about the kind of roles he would like to take up, he responded: "I have donned the roles of a friend, a son, a husband and a father. Now, it's time for me to become a grandfather. I will don that role as a young grand father."

    On Looking Young For His Age

    He doesn't deny the fact that he carries a young man's look for his age. "I look young thanks to your love, affection and respect. My mother's contribution for my professional career was commendable, so also Geetha's support," Shivrajkumar said.

    Secret To His Ever Lasting Youth

    Unlike other stars, Shivrajkumar neither has an intense work out routine or follows a strict diet. He said he has a few modified exercises that help him remain in shape as he used to years ago.

    He Further Added...

    "My father ensured that we imbibed certain values when we were kids. My father-in-law S Bangarappa and my father had immense respect for farmers and knew the importance of farming. This helped me in being simple."

    Has The Time Come?

    Though Shivrajkumar said he's ready to don a grandfather's role, fans would want to see him play the hero on-screen for some more time. He will be next seen in the Malayalam remake film Kavacha, as a visually challenged man.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
