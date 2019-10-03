Shivrajkumar Shocks Pro-Kannadigas By Speaking In Favour Of Dubbing; Alters His Stance!

Shivrajkumar's Statement From The Past

When the opposition towards the dubbing of non-Kannada films was at its peak, Shivrajkumar had bluntly spoken in favour of the movement. He stated, "The strength of the people that wish for dubbing of non-Kannada films in Kannada is very little. Why should other language films be dubbed in Kannada when they can release in their original language? How will our industry benefit from the release of other language films in Kannada?"

'We're Opposing Dubbing To Benefit Members Of Sandalwood'

He further explained that he and others are opposing dubbing only to benefit the members of Sandalwood. The actor was concerned about the impact, dubbing could have on Kannada films, as its market is limited.

Shivrajkumar Changes His Stance

The actor who was present at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's press meet, said, "Sandalwood has been producing several good films. Audiences encourage good films and they are the ones to decide if dubbing is necessary or not. I don't think it's worth dubbing, but, if audiences wish for it, who am I to stop?"

Kannadigas Enraged?

Well, we wonder if Shivrajkumar's recent stance has enraged his fans. Although the actor sounded diplomatic, his altered thought alone could have irked many. Also, we can't ignore other prominent personalities who are fighting hard to ban the dubbing of non-Kannada films in Karnataka.