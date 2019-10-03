Shivrajkumar Shocks Pro-Kannadigas By Speaking In Favour Of Dubbing; Alters His Stance!
It's been nearly a decade since the clash between the pro-dubbing and anti-dubbing groups ensued in Sandalwood. At the dawn of it, the biggest of stars of the Kannada film industry strongly protested the idea of dubbing other language films in Kannada. Son of Dr. Rajkumar and Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar was one of them, who opposed the dubbing culture. However, in a recent press meet held for promotions of the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Shivrajkumar spoke in favour of dubbing, enraging the pro-Kannadigas. While his changed stance has come across as shocking to many, here's what he had to say.
Shivrajkumar's Statement From The Past
When the opposition towards the dubbing of non-Kannada films was at its peak, Shivrajkumar had bluntly spoken in favour of the movement. He stated, "The strength of the people that wish for dubbing of non-Kannada films in Kannada is very little. Why should other language films be dubbed in Kannada when they can release in their original language? How will our industry benefit from the release of other language films in Kannada?"
'We're Opposing Dubbing To Benefit Members Of Sandalwood'
He further explained that he and others are opposing dubbing only to benefit the members of Sandalwood. The actor was concerned about the impact, dubbing could have on Kannada films, as its market is limited.
Shivrajkumar Changes His Stance
The actor who was present at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's press meet, said, "Sandalwood has been producing several good films. Audiences encourage good films and they are the ones to decide if dubbing is necessary or not. I don't think it's worth dubbing, but, if audiences wish for it, who am I to stop?"
Kannadigas Enraged?
Well, we wonder if Shivrajkumar's recent stance has enraged his fans. Although the actor sounded diplomatic, his altered thought alone could have irked many. Also, we can't ignore other prominent personalities who are fighting hard to ban the dubbing of non-Kannada films in Karnataka.