Shivrajkumar Supports #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu movement; Speaks On Behalf Of Sandalwood

Yesterday, social media witnessed the birth of a new movement. Netizens took to different platforms to support construction of emergency care hospitals in Coorg, Bangalore. The movement went viral within no time. Kannada actor Shivrajkumar also shared a post on his Twitter handle supporting the #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu moment. Trying to bring the issue into the government's notice, Shivanna spoke on behalf of Sandalwood. He wrote, "Kodagu will always belong to Karnataka."

He further added, "Many soldiers who are protecting our nation belong from Coorg. I have learned that the people there are in need of an emergency hospital care. On the behalf of Sandalwood, I request Karnataka government to do the needful by arranging medical centres. We are all with you."

Meanwhile, the netizens who agreed with Shivanna, tweeted,

"Kodagu is a district which has given most of the soldiers to save Our country. But here in Kodagu if any emergency to soldiers family they do not have emergency hospitals !"

"The most deprived district in the state needs attention !! Please guys for all of you who depend on the Kaveri river and enjoy kodagus nature, please help the people to protect that land #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu #narendermodi"

"My brother got axident in Mandalpatty his 2 leg was broken. To Reach hospital it took 4 hower in Ambulance, now he is safe, but we hade horrible experience, imagine it was leg injury he was safe till we reach Manglore hospital otherwise.....? #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu"

"They had an entire year to prepare for this monsoon. All they did was squabble of petty issues and forgot the distressed. We still don't have a proper emergency medical facility to deal with a calamity as last year's. Get your act together!#WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu"

"We are completely dependent on other district hospitals for emergency and superior medical services. Why not in here in Kodagu? We demand an emergency hospital in Kodagu,for betterment of all of us.#WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInKodagu"