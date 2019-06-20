Shivrajkumar To Release Bhajarangi 2 First Poster On His B'day As A Present For His Fans!

Hatrick Hero Sivrajkumar's fans have many reasons to celebrate. Though he stayed away from cinemas for a while after The Villain, he made an brilliant comeback with Kavacha. And this year alone, he has a series of films lined up. On the personal front, Shivrajkumar turns a year older on July 12. But, recently he told his fans that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday due to health issues. However, he will be making up for it by releasing the first poster of his film Bhajarangi 2 on his birthday, as a present for his fans.

The movie is helmed Harsha. According to the latest reports, Bhavana will be seen opposite Shivanna playing the female lead. The makers have maintained a lot of discretion regarding the film. We need to wait until the first poster is released to learn more about the same.

He's leaving to London on July 6, and according to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he'll stay there for a 20-day treatment. He has requested fans to cooperate with his decision. Last year, the Kavacha actor had a grand celebration with his dear ones and fans. He cut a cake that weighed 56 kilograms, representing his age.

On the professional end, Shivrajkumar was last seen playing a visually challenged character in Kavacha. He was appreciated commercially and critically alike. This year, he has a series of films lined up. His film Rustum with Shraddha Srinath which was supposed to release this month has been postponed. He's also busy with his other films Anand and Dhrona.