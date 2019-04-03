Shivrajkumar To Watch His Upcoming Film Kavacha With Fans On April 9

After a long wait, Shivrajkumar's Kavacha will release this Friday (April 5, 2019), on the occasion of Ugadi. There is a lot of expectations from the film, considering it is the first remake film Shivanna has featured in after 14 years. Also, he is playing the character of a visually-challenged man, which has increased his fans' curiosity further. To make it more special, the actor has decided to watch his upcoming movie with fans on April 9, 2019.

Namma Kannada Film tweeted, "Century Star Shivanna wishes a happy Ugadi to his fans in Hubli and Dharvad. On April 9, 2019, he'll be coming Hubli Dharvad to watch Kavacha. #Kavacha #ReleasingThisApril5th #HMACinema #Shivanna #VasishtaNSimha #GvrVasu" - (sic)

Meanwhile, several celebrities from Sandalwood have praised Shivrajkumar for his acting in Kavacha. Puneeth told Times of India, "Speaking as his fan and not just his brother, Shivanna's performance is so beautiful that it brings tears to your eyes."

MOST READ : Will Kavacha Boost Shivrajkumar's Career After The Villain's Let Down? Here's What You Can Expect

Kichha Sudeep reviewed it saying, "The entire movie is very well shot. What is interesting is that the shots are simple, yet touching. Shivanna has given such beautiful expressions in it. As a fan, I request Shivanna to do more such films."