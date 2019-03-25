Shivrajkumar Won't Campaign For Sumalatha As He Is An Actor; Is He Taking A Dig At Yash & Darshan?

'Won't Campaign No Matter What'

"No matter what, I am not going to get involved in campaigning," said Shivarjkumar, during Kavacha press meet. He further added, "Even is Sumalatha call, I am not going. May the right one be chosen and may they do a good job."

Shivanna Calls Himself Dumb

He also said that one shouldn't enter politics if they don't know it well. "I am not smart enough to be a part of politics, I am dumb. I would like to stay the way the god has told me to," he said when asked about his involvement in the Lok Sabha elections.

He's Okay With His Wife Campaigning

It is known fact that Shivrajkumar's wife Geetha contested through JDS. But, he made it clear at the press meet that he wouldn't be going to Shimoga too for campaigning. He further added that he's fine with his wife going there as her brother is contesting.

Is He Taking A Dig At Yash & Darshan?

Yash and Darshan continue to support Sumalatha despite being threatened. However, Shivrajkumar emphasized on the fact that he's an actor and would like to remain so. It seems like he was taking a dig at Yash and Darshan. Do you feel so? Let us know in the comments below!