    Shivrajkumar Will Not Celebrate His B'day Due To Health Issues; Flying Down To London For Treatment

    Sandalwood celebrities such as Yash and Darshan chose to not celebrate their birthday this year as a respect to Rebel Star Ambareesh who passed last year. Another star is added to the list as Shivrajkumar has also decided to not celebrate his birthday. But, his reason is different. The actor is apparently suffering from shoulder issues. Therefore, he's decided to fly down to London for the treatment. The Hatrick Hero turns a year older on July 12.

    He's leaving to London on July 6, and according to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he'll stay there for a 20-day treatment. He has requested fans to cooperate with his decision. Last year, the Kavacha actor had a grand celebration with his dear ones and fans. He cut a cake that weighed 56 kilograms, representing his age.

    The year before that, in 2017, he refrained from any sort of celebrations sue to Parvathamma's demise. Seems like the fans will have to wish for his speedy recovery and let the actor get better while they remember him on his birthday.

    On the professional end, Shivrajkumar has a series of films lined. His film Rustum with Shraddha Srinath which was supposed to release this month has been postponed. He's also busy with his other films Anand and Dhrona.

    Read more about: shivrajkumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
