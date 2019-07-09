Shivrajkumar Won't Resume Shooting Till September; Bhajarangi 2 Might Be The First Film After Break

Sandalwood's Hatrick Hero Shivrajkumar is undergoing a shoulder surgery tomorrow in London. The actor sustained damage to his shoulder while he was travelling in US. A few days ago, he told his fans that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday this year, owing to his medical treatment. He flew down to London last Saturday and is being accompanied by his wife Geetha. We have learned that Shivrajkumar wouldn't resume shooting till September.

Producer KP Sreekanth, who is closely associated with the actor, told TOI, "Shivanna has been very active, if you see the videos of him in London. But he has been asked to rest his arm so that the injury heals well. He will not resume shooting of any film till September. Bhajarangi 2 will probably be the first film he does after this break."

However, he has completed all the projects he had in hand before taking a break for health reasons. Talking about the same, he said, "I couldn't go back from my commitment, and I made sure the pain didn't bother me. Going by the rushes of Vasu's directorial, I felt that the fight sequences have come out better with pain."

"In fact, the last schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad from Thursday, where I have some action blocks to do. Producer Yogi Dwarakish kept telling me that they can wait for me. But after the operation, I should take rest for at least a couple of weeks, and take a break from action for three months. So I decided to complete it before going to London," he further added.

He was last seen in Rustum, which did not perform as well as expected. He recently wrapped up shooting for P Vasu's Anand. We wish Shivrajkumar a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon!