Shocking Details About Dr Rajkumar's Kidnapping Revealed! Parvathamma Never Talked About It

Raghanna Was With His Friends

When the unfortunate incident occurred, Raghavendra Rajkumar was at his friend's place. His mother Parvathamma called him. He said, "I was quite worried that my mother called because we don't get network in the village."

She Says Dr Rajkumar Was Abducted

When he answered his phone, the first thing his mother asked was if he had anyone around him as she was worried about her children and how they might react to this news. She the said, "Dear, Appaji has been kidnapped. Please stay calm and do not tell anyone at home about this."

Parvathamma Kept It To Herself

"I have forgotten about it. I can't believe how my mother could have witnessed it in person and kept it to herself. I was rather worried about her. She hadn't slept in two days and drove back in the rain. Later, we had to attend many press meets," he further added.

She Never Spoke About It

Raghavendra Rajkumar revealed that till date none knows what actually happened that day. His mother always said that she would keep the pain to herself and only share happiness with her children. Parvathamma has never spoken about what happened that day.