SHOCKING! Leelavathi Says Shivakumara Swamiji DOESN'T Deserve Prestigious Award Bharat Ratna!

Yesterday, Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt passed away at the age 111 due to old age related issues. Even when he was alive and after passing away, the whole of Karnataka has been saying how he deserves to be honoured with the highest civilian and prestigious award Bharat Ratna. A day prior to his demise, Kichha Sudeep Tweeted calling swamiji the 'True Bharat Ratna'. However, not everyone is agreeing with this. Senior Kannada actress Leelavathi has given a shocking statement saying Shivakumara Swamiji doesn't deserve Bharat Ratna!

While talking to the media she said, "The whole world knows what a great soul he was. He is a gem of a person. Nobody is ever worthy of giving him the Bharat Ratna award." She further added, "Why should he be given Bharat Ratna? He is a gem to the entire world. Honouring him with the award is not a big deal. He deserves something bigger than that"

Remembering all the good deeds swamiji has done in his lifetime, the actress said, "He provided education to hundreds and thousands of children. He fed many. Such human beings should be born again. Probably, he's already taken a rebirth. He is god. He's much bigger than Bharat Ratna."

Not only Leelavathi, but several actors have mourned the loss of the Walking God. Hatrick hero Shivarajkumar also shared a video, in which he's seen remembering swamiji. He said, "I wouldn't like to say that swamiji is gone. We can't assume that he'd not with us anymore. His demise has caused everyone a lot of pain. He's with the god now, from where he'll be showering blessings upon us."