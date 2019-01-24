SHOCKING! Pailwaan's Sudeep Reveals He Has DATED An Actress! Is Dead Scared Of PM Narendra Modi

English
    Kichha Sudeep is a well renowned actor of Sandalwood. As much as he's loved by his fans, he's also feared for his out spoken attitude. The actor is extremely versatile and has never held back from facing toughest of challenges. One of the recent examples would be his drastic transformation for his upcoming film Pailwaan. However, he's always maintained a lot of secrecy with regard to his personal life. But, in a latest interview with Suvarna News Pailwaan actor reveals that he has actually dated an actress! He also said that he's dead scared of Prime Minister of India and has an interesting question for him! Read below to know more

    Accepts Dating An Actress!

    In an interview with the news channel, Sudeep spoke in length about his forthcoming film Pailwaan. During the rapid fire round, when he was asked if he has ever dated an actress, he took everyone by surprise by saying yes! But, he was clever enough to not reveal the name of the actress.

    Talks About His First Crush

    When he was asked about his first crush, Sudeep said he must have been in class 3 or 4 when he developed his first crush. But, he chose not to reveal the name of the lady. However, he dropped a hint saying she's famous and well known in the industry. We wonder who he was referring to!

    Sudeep Fears Narendra Modi

    In an interview with the news channel, Sudeep spoke in length about his forthcoming film Pailwaan. When the interviewer asked him, "If you ask Narendra Modi a question, what would it be". Upon hearing this, Kichha took a long breath and revealed that he's dead scared of the current Prime Minister of India!

    What's Kichha's Question

    Replying to the question, Sudeep further added that. If he gets to interact with Narendra Modi, he wants to ask him "When can I become like you?" Praising the power the current PM holds, he said, he's a man of high ethics and principles and the entire nation fears him.

    He Initially Declined Pailwaan!

    Apprently, Sudeep wasn't all that serious about working on Pailwaan when he was first approached by the director. He had even told the director to consider other actor who already have the body to play the role. But, he thought this would be a challenging role and agreed to work in the film. For nearly 8 months he was put on a strict diet and workout routine to achieve the desired look.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
