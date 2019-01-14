SHOCKING Revelations About Ambarish By Yograj Bhat & Venkatesh; ‘Refused To Cheat In Politics'
Sandalwood actor Ambarish is no more, but his fans and loved ones refuse to think so. The actor who has established himself in several facets of life, has a huge fan following. He was known for associating himself closely with the people of Mandya. Nearly two months after his demise, a program was held in Mandya in January 12, 2019 to pay tribute to the late actor. Several prominent personalities were present at Ambi Namana. During which, director Yograj Bhat, producer Rockline Venkatesh, actor-politician Jaggesh and others made a few shocking revelations about Ambarish. Journalist HR Ranganath, who also spoke about Ambarish said that he refused to cheat in politics.
Yograj Bhat Reveals A Shocking Incident
During Ambi Namana, director Yograj Bhat used the platform to share with he fans a shocking incident he encountered while working with Ambarish. He said, during a shoot, Ambarish made just one phone when he craved for some traditional food. And, within a few hours, his fans brought him about 3000 ragi balls, buckets full of chicken curry and meat balls! What was more surprising was the fact that Ambi fed everyone on the set and the fans that had come to see him by himself. But, due to his medical condition, he chose to have some ragi porridge and continue with the shoot.
Venkatesh Says He Has The Kindest Heart
Ambi was known for being short tempered and always carried a strong personality. But, little did we know there was another side to him. Producer Rockline Venkatesh said that once a few children had drowned in a lake and their bodies were being pulled up. Ambarish who was present at the sight got extremely emotional and couldn't contain his tears. The producer said he had never seen Ambi so hurt and disturbed.
Raganath On Ambarish As A Politician
Ambarish as a politician might have not reached great heights. But, he was known for playing it fair. Sharing one such incident journalist HR Ranganath said that when the actor had been to Delhi once, he was offered certain amount of money to not contest in elections. But, he refused to do so.
Jaggesh Remembers Ambi
Actor Jaggesh and Ambarish held an extremely cordial and war relationship. Remembering him during Amni Namana, Jaggesh shared that he was an extremely helping and gave away his last penny if someone was in need. He also said that, Ambi ensured anybody that came home got to eat a hearty meal before they left.
MOST READ : Sankranti 2019 Special: Movies & Programs To Look Out For On Your Favorite Kannada Channels!