SHOCKING Revelations About Ambarish By Yograj Bhat & Venkatesh; ‘Refused To Cheat In Politics'

Yograj Bhat Reveals A Shocking Incident

During Ambi Namana, director Yograj Bhat used the platform to share with he fans a shocking incident he encountered while working with Ambarish. He said, during a shoot, Ambarish made just one phone when he craved for some traditional food. And, within a few hours, his fans brought him about 3000 ragi balls, buckets full of chicken curry and meat balls! What was more surprising was the fact that Ambi fed everyone on the set and the fans that had come to see him by himself. But, due to his medical condition, he chose to have some ragi porridge and continue with the shoot.

Venkatesh Says He Has The Kindest Heart

Ambi was known for being short tempered and always carried a strong personality. But, little did we know there was another side to him. Producer Rockline Venkatesh said that once a few children had drowned in a lake and their bodies were being pulled up. Ambarish who was present at the sight got extremely emotional and couldn't contain his tears. The producer said he had never seen Ambi so hurt and disturbed.

Raganath On Ambarish As A Politician

Ambarish as a politician might have not reached great heights. But, he was known for playing it fair. Sharing one such incident journalist HR Ranganath said that when the actor had been to Delhi once, he was offered certain amount of money to not contest in elections. But, he refused to do so.

Jaggesh Remembers Ambi

Actor Jaggesh and Ambarish held an extremely cordial and war relationship. Remembering him during Amni Namana, Jaggesh shared that he was an extremely helping and gave away his last penny if someone was in need. He also said that, Ambi ensured anybody that came home got to eat a hearty meal before they left.