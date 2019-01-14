English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING Revelations About Ambarish By Yograj Bhat & Venkatesh; ‘Refused To Cheat In Politics'

    By
    |

    Sandalwood actor Ambarish is no more, but his fans and loved ones refuse to think so. The actor who has established himself in several facets of life, has a huge fan following. He was known for associating himself closely with the people of Mandya. Nearly two months after his demise, a program was held in Mandya in January 12, 2019 to pay tribute to the late actor. Several prominent personalities were present at Ambi Namana. During which, director Yograj Bhat, producer Rockline Venkatesh, actor-politician Jaggesh and others made a few shocking revelations about Ambarish. Journalist HR Ranganath, who also spoke about Ambarish said that he refused to cheat in politics.

    Yograj Bhat Reveals A Shocking Incident

    During Ambi Namana, director Yograj Bhat used the platform to share with he fans a shocking incident he encountered while working with Ambarish. He said, during a shoot, Ambarish made just one phone when he craved for some traditional food. And, within a few hours, his fans brought him about 3000 ragi balls, buckets full of chicken curry and meat balls! What was more surprising was the fact that Ambi fed everyone on the set and the fans that had come to see him by himself. But, due to his medical condition, he chose to have some ragi porridge and continue with the shoot.

    Venkatesh Says He Has The Kindest Heart

    Ambi was known for being short tempered and always carried a strong personality. But, little did we know there was another side to him. Producer Rockline Venkatesh said that once a few children had drowned in a lake and their bodies were being pulled up. Ambarish who was present at the sight got extremely emotional and couldn't contain his tears. The producer said he had never seen Ambi so hurt and disturbed.

    Raganath On Ambarish As A Politician

    Ambarish as a politician might have not reached great heights. But, he was known for playing it fair. Sharing one such incident journalist HR Ranganath said that when the actor had been to Delhi once, he was offered certain amount of money to not contest in elections. But, he refused to do so.

    Jaggesh Remembers Ambi

    Actor Jaggesh and Ambarish held an extremely cordial and war relationship. Remembering him during Amni Namana, Jaggesh shared that he was an extremely helping and gave away his last penny if someone was in need. He also said that, Ambi ensured anybody that came home got to eat a hearty meal before they left.

    MOST READ : Sankranti 2019 Special: Movies & Programs To Look Out For On Your Favorite Kannada Channels!

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue