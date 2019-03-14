SHOCKING! When Sudeep Talked About His Alleged Sandalwood Affairs: 'It Was Ugly But It Was Ok'

Initial Years Were A Struggle

Sudeep, unlike other actors, had no background or a godfather in the industry to help him when he had just entered Sandalwood. Recollecting it, he said, "From music it was a step away from cinema. For six years, I struggled in the Kannada cinema industry. I lived on Rs.500 per month."

When Affairs Got Ugly!

Sudeep married Priya at an early stage in his career. With fame, he also came to be known for having alleged affairs with his co-stars. When asked if he was linked with anybody, he said, "A couple of times, yes, and it was ugly. But it was ok. It fizzled out in a few weeks. My wife knows either I am working or I am at home."

How Was It With Family?

"No I never took money from the family after standard 10. I used to work in a clothes store, played cricket for money, did photo shoots. It was that period of struggle which gave me the experience to be an actor. The emotions have to come from the raw material of life," the Pailwaan actor said.

All's Fine Now

However, things seemed to have changed for good in the last decade for Sudeep. Though he and Priya had a few rough patch, the couple has decided to work on their relationship. On the professional front, he's awaiting the release of his next big film Pailwaan.