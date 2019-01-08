SHOCKING! Yash’s Fan Tries Committing Suicide; Actor Comes To Hospital To See Him

Today, January 8, 2019, Rocking star Yash turns a year older. The actor chose not to celebrate his birthday as whom he considered a senior member of the family, Dr Ambarish, recently passed away. He took to his Facebook handle to share the news with his fans. He also requested them to respect his decision and corporate. However, things didn't go well on his birthday as one of the fans tries committing suicide.

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, one of Yash's fans called Ravi attempted suicide right opposite the actor's residence when he didn't get to meet the KGF star. Apparently, he poured petrol on and set himself on fire. He's currently being treated in Victoria hospital, Bengaluru, after suffering major burns. Yash came to the hospital to meet the injured fan.

A lot of Yash's fans have expressed disappointment in the actor's decision as every year on this day, he would meet them in person and celebrate. It was also reported in the news that one of the hotels near Yash's house prepared 25 kgs of biryani expecting fans to visit.

Maybe the actor didn't celebrate his birthday, but he had another reason to make a toast for. His latest film KGF became the first Kannada movie to collect Rs 200 Crore at the box office. The film has created history by breaking all the records.