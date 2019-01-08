English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Yash’s Fan Tries Committing Suicide; Actor Comes To Hospital To See Him

    By
    |

    Today, January 8, 2019, Rocking star Yash turns a year older. The actor chose not to celebrate his birthday as whom he considered a senior member of the family, Dr Ambarish, recently passed away. He took to his Facebook handle to share the news with his fans. He also requested them to respect his decision and corporate. However, things didn't go well on his birthday as one of the fans tries committing suicide.

    Yash’s Fan Tries Committing Suicide

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, one of Yash's fans called Ravi attempted suicide right opposite the actor's residence when he didn't get to meet the KGF star. Apparently, he poured petrol on and set himself on fire. He's currently being treated in Victoria hospital, Bengaluru, after suffering major burns. Yash came to the hospital to meet the injured fan.

    A lot of Yash's fans have expressed disappointment in the actor's decision as every year on this day, he would meet them in person and celebrate. It was also reported in the news that one of the hotels near Yash's house prepared 25 kgs of biryani expecting fans to visit.

    MOST READ : Kamali Latest Update & Spoiler (January 8, 2019): Rachna To Accept Shambu's Proposal!

    Maybe the actor didn't celebrate his birthday, but he had another reason to make a toast for. His latest film KGF became the first Kannada movie to collect Rs 200 Crore at the box office. The film has created history by breaking all the records.

    Read more about: yash kgf Ambarish
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue