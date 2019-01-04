English
 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Yash Has Rs 30 CRORES Loan In Bank; Diamond, Platinum & Gold Acquired In IT Raid!

By
    Yesterday, the Income Tax raid on Sandalwood celebrities came as a shocker. Being one of the biggest raids ever conducted on actors and producers from the Kannada industry, several stars including Yash, Sudeep, Puneeth and Shivarajkumar were subjected to interrogation. Reports are making rounds that the IT officials are still present at KGF star Yash's residence looking into various documents. From the recent developments, we have learned that Yash has a whopping Rs 30 Crores of loan on him from the bank and also, Diamond, Platinum, gold and silver have been acquired at his residence.

    Yash Has Crores Of Loan On Him

    According to First News reports, during the Income Tax raid at Yash's residence yesterday, the officials have received information about a huge amount of loan the actor has on himself. Apparently, Yash has taken a total of Rs 30 Crores loan. Rs 13 Crores from one bank and Rs 14 Crores from another.

    Platimum, Gold & Silver Acquired

    IT has also been said that the officers acquired two platinum chains, about 450 grams of gold and 20 kilograms of silver at the KGF star's residence. Besides these, the officials have even found an expensive diamond necklace.

    Yash Has 8 Bank Accounts!

    The actor reportedly has accounts in total of 8 different banks, of which 4 are joint accounts with his mother. Also, it was Yash's mother who was present at the house during the raid and it has been said that she has responded to all of their queries in a calm manner.

    Yash Will Be Questioned

    Yesterday, Yash made a statement saying he's not worried about the raid on his residence and said that the officials are only doing their job. However, the actor will be later subjected to enquiry with regard to acquisition of certain properties.

