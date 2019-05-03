English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shraddha Srinath's Bold Photo Takes Social Media By Storm: Be Careful, Say Fans

    By
    |

    Last month, Shraddha Srinath added a new dimension to her career when her maiden Telugu move Jersey opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, saw her act opposite 'Natural Star' Nani and give strong proof of her acting abilities. Now, the Kannada beauty is back in the limelight for a rather shocking and surprising reason.

    The actress recently posted a photo in which see is seen in a bold and bindass avatar and added that it was meant for those who are fond of her armpits. Needless to say, her bold post created a great deal of buzz on social media. While some shamed the young lady, others praised her for sending out a message to her detractors.

    sharathreddy24

    Can you be bit careful when you choose such captions.. I don't know how your fans take this @shraddhasrinath Kindly Don't lose people with such posts.

    dannivj

    Love it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 love to see you in this kind of dominating (mistress,#femmefatale) looks and that kind of big script movies, love you Mam keep Rocking, good luck

    abhikr1312

    Hey mam Its a big courage to post like this of one part and boldly saying about underarms..
    I also wondering why you did this.?
    But now I realised its a thing where you are doing two things, one you are protesting against the mindset of people and second you have care about your fan as well.. I really love underarm and have fetish too but didn't ask anyone to show or explore. But as a fan. Kindly POST ANOTHER ONE OF YOUR BOTH ARMPITS without editing ... As a fan i am waiting mam

    karthikkumar9280

    We want ur navel too. I am ur navel fan

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath is currently in the limelight because of K 13 which hit screens today (May 3, 2019). She also has Nerkonda Paarvai and the Kannada biggie Rustom in her kitty.

    Shraddha Srinath Shocks Everyone By Choosing Nani Over KGF's Yash! 'I Do Not Know Him Well'

    Read more about: shraddha srinath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue