Shraddha Srinath's Bold Photo Takes Social Media By Storm: Be Careful, Say Fans
Last month, Shraddha Srinath added a new dimension to her career when her maiden Telugu move Jersey opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from all quarters. The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, saw her act opposite 'Natural Star' Nani and give strong proof of her acting abilities. Now, the Kannada beauty is back in the limelight for a rather shocking and surprising reason.
The actress recently posted a photo in which see is seen in a bold and bindass avatar and added that it was meant for those who are fond of her armpits. Needless to say, her bold post created a great deal of buzz on social media. While some shamed the young lady, others praised her for sending out a message to her detractors.
|
sharathreddy24
Can you be bit careful when you choose such captions.. I don't know how your fans take this @shraddhasrinath Kindly Don't lose people with such posts.
dannivj
Love it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 love to see you in this kind of dominating (mistress,#femmefatale) looks and that kind of big script movies, love you Mam keep Rocking, good luck
abhikr1312
Hey mam Its a big courage to post like this of one part and boldly saying about underarms..
I also wondering why you did this.?
But now I realised its a thing where you are doing two things, one you are protesting against the mindset of people and second you have care about your fan as well.. I really love underarm and have fetish too but didn't ask anyone to show or explore. But as a fan. Kindly POST ANOTHER ONE OF YOUR BOTH ARMPITS without editing ... As a fan i am waiting mam
karthikkumar9280
We want ur navel too. I am ur navel fan
Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath is currently in the limelight because of K 13 which hit screens today (May 3, 2019). She also has Nerkonda Paarvai and the Kannada biggie Rustom in her kitty.
Shraddha Srinath Shocks Everyone By Choosing Nani Over KGF's Yash! 'I Do Not Know Him Well'