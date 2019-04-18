English
    Shraddha Srinath Shocks Everyone By Choosing Nani Over KGF’s Yash! ‘I Do Not Know Him Well’

    Shraddha Srinath has proved herself to be a promising actor through her brilliant work in the films. When she was first seen in the horror-thriller U Turn, one could tell that she has a lot to offer in terms of her acting skills. After appearing in a couple of Sandalwood films the actress eventually moved to Tollywood. Recently, during the promotions of her forthcoming film Jersey, the actress shocked everyone by choosing Telugu actor Nani over KGF actor Yash. Before you jump into conclusions as to why she said so, read further.

    Shraddha Srinath Chooses Nani Over Yash

    When she was asked to choose between Sandalwood actor Yash and Tollywood actor Nani, she responded saying, "As a star, I have worked with Nani. Hence, I would choose him over Yash. But, Yash has also worked hard to achieve this stardom. I know how he struggled as a television actor before moving to films. He's showcased the potential of Kannada films to the entire world."

    She further justified saying, "I have met Yash only once. I do not know him well as a person. And that's why I would choose Nani."

    And, when she was asked who she would choose between Vijay Sethupathy and Nani as an actor, the Jersey actress chose the former as she's watched several of his films. However, her answer was on point when someone asked if she would choose between Sandalwood and Tollywood.

    "I like all the industries. I treat work professionally. Hence, I wouldn't choose between them. I wouldn't like to choose one industry and lose my fans," said the actress.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
