Shraddha Srinath Wants To Date Rakshit Shetty! Talks About Her First Kiss & Ex-boyfriends

Shraddha Is Interested In Rakshit Shetty!

Shraddha along with Sruthi Hariharan had appeared on the chat show No 1 Yaari With Shivanna. As one of the questions in the Rapid Fire round, Shivrajkumar asked Shraddha Srinath which of the Kannada actors would she like to date. The actress surprised everyone when she named Rakshit Shetty!

Her First Kiss At 15

The game got further interesting when Shraddha Srinath was asked about her first kiss. The actress took a moment to gather her thoughts and then said that she had her first kiss in 2006, at the age of 15!

Shraddha's Ex-boyfriends!

When the actress spoke about her first kiss, Shivrajkukmar asked her if it was with the same former boyfriend of hers he knew about. Shraddha laughed this and said that she had her first kiss with another boy who he doesn't know.

Is She Dating Anyone?

Though she expressed her desire to date Rakshit Shetty, she's only focusing on her career as of now. Shraddha is grabbing a lot of attention for her performance in all the films she's featured in. Her latest film Jersey has been doing well at the theatres.

Well, we can't wait to know who this diva would end up dating!