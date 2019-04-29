Shruthi Naidu’s Premiere Padmini Wins Massive Appreciation; Fans Call Jaggesh’s Acting Marvellous!

Premiere Padmini was one of the most awaited films of this year. Known producer of Kannada television, Shruthi Naidu made her debut in Sandalwood with this film, and has already managed to win her fans' appreciation. The film has opened to an amazing response, and senior actor Jaggesh is praised for putting up a mind-blowing act. Premiere Padmini is simple slice of story which keeps the audience engaged throughout with its gripping plot. If you are planning on watching this film, read what the fans have to say.



@NarayanRamanna - "Watched #premierepadmini at Robin theatre kengeri in the afternoon show ,what a movie fantastic with content and marvelous acting of @Jaggesh2 it will be in memory for some more day's" - (sic)

@prakash_kl_ibt - "#PremierePadmini is indeed one with a difference. The slice of life treatment N performances hold fort in the film. Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, Neer Dose and now #PP. The last 10-12 years have been different for @Jaggesh2... Great Going and Don't miss the latest film, Pls..." - (sic)

As far as the plot goes, the story revolves around the character Vinayak, who is a middle-aged man, who is on the verge of getting a divorce. Will Nanjundi, a car drier be able to help him deal with the harsh reality? You need to watch the film to know more!

Similar to Neer Dose and Mata, Premiere Padmini too comes across as a fresh breath of air for the ones seeking a little break from the usual mass films. This film showcases a few aspects of life in a very realistic way.

