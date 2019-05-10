Shruti Naidu Accused Of Stealing Premiere Padmini's Story; 'They Are Blaming Us Cause It's A Success

Premiere Padmini Is Making Headlines

Addressing these accusations, Shruti Naidu said, "Premiere Padmini is making headlines in Sandalwood. Unfortunately, it is being subjected to controversy. First, it was said that my film is Tamil remake and now, author Vasudhendra is accusing us of stealing his story."

'We've Only Used Three Scenes From The Book'

"Director Ramesh has been inspired by several other directors. He's read many books and watched films. We have only used three scenes from the book. The scene between the driver and the owner only lasts for a few seconds," she said.

Our Production House Is A Reputed One

She further added, "Our production house is reputed one. We contacted him and even got his permission to use three scenes from his book in Premiere Padmini. But now, he's saying our entire film is based on his book."

Shruti Brushes Off The Rumors

Shruti Naidu brushed off these rumors saying, "Our movie hasn't been copied from his book. But, we have used three scenes from his book for which we would like to thank him. I request you all to read his book, watch my film and decide for yourself if the story has been copied."