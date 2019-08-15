SIIMA 2019 (Kannada) : Live Updates & Winner’s List; KGF Star Yash Arrives In Style

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) is taking place today in Qatar. The glamourous award ceremony provides a platform for the South Indian Cinema talents and members to gain recognition across the globe. The winners under Kannada and Telugu categories will be announced today. Sandalwood blockbuster KGF Chapter 1 has been nominated in all categories. The lead actor Yash just arrived at the venue. Here, we bring to you all the live updates and winners list from SIIMA 2019.

The event is expected to be graced by biggest of stars from the industry, similar to every year. Last year, Puneeth Rajkumar's superhit film Raajakumara has bagged the highest number of nominations under 11 different categories. Besides waiting to know which of their favorite films are taking home the trophy tonight, fans are eager to watch the Sandalwood stars shine bright on the red carpet. Watch the space for all the latest updates.