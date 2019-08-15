English
    SIIMA 2019 (Kannada) : Live Updates & Winners List; KGF Star Yash Arrives In Style

    By
    |

    SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) is taking place today in Qatar. The glamorous award ceremony provides a platform for the South Indian cinema talents and members to gain recognition across the globe. The winners under Kannada and Telugu categories will be announced today. Sandalwood blockbuster KGF Chapter 1 has been nominated in all categories. The lead actor Yash just arrived at the venue. Here, we bring you all the live updates and winners list from SIIMA 2019.

    The event is expected to be graced by the biggest of stars from the industry, similar to every year. Last year, Puneeth Rajkumar's superhit film Raajakumara had bagged the highest number of nominations under 11 different categories. Besides waiting to know which of their favorite films are taking home the trophy tonight, fans are eager to watch the Sandalwood stars shine bright on the red carpet. Watch the space for all the latest updates.

    Yash arrives at SIIMA 2019 venue

