Simple Star Rakshit Shetty Has A Special Message For Team Chemistry Of Kariyappa!

Kumaar directorial and Chandan Achar Chemistry Of Kariyappa starrer has created a lot of excitement among the audience ever since its trailer was launched. A song from the film which was recently out, also managed to grab a lot of attention. The trailer is currently trending at the 8th spot on YouTube. Upon watching it, Simple Star Rakshit Shetty shared a video with a very special message for Chemistry Of Kariyappa team. Also, Chandan Achar has previously played the role of Rakshit Shetty's friend in his super hit film Kirik Party.

In the video, Rakshit is seen saying, "I watched the trailer and it has come out really well. I believe the film is going to be as much fun. Congratulations to the entire team. May the movie complete 100 days successfully in the theater." Isn't that really sweet of Rakshit? Even the audience has commented under the Chemistry of Kariappa's trailer saying they are looking forward to watching the film.

The comedy film revolves around the a middle class family and the issues in the lives of a newly married couple. Along with a lot of laughter, the movie also has an important message to give away. Every character seems to highlight the story in its own way. The makers are yet to announce the release date for Chemistry of Kariappa.

Apprently, the film is based on a real life incident and no glamorisation has been incorporated. The entire movie has been shot in Bangalore and the residents. The director Kumaar says viewers will be able to associate themselves with every character in the film. Watch Chemistry of Kariappa's trailer below.