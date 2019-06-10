English
    Something Happened To Radhika Pandit When She Birthed Her Daughter! Shares Rare Pic Of The Baby

    Sandalwood actors Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their first child last year. Only a few weeks ago, the couple released the first picture of their baby, which went viral. The star who is only half a year old, is already making headlines. At several instances, Yash and Radhika have both talked about how their life changed after having a baby. Through a recent Instagram post, Radhika Pandit has revealed that something happened to her when she birthed baby YR. She even shared a rare picture of their bundle of joy.

    Radhika Pandit Shares A Rare Picture Of Her Baby

    The actress captioned the above picture as, "The day she was born, I was born too.. as a Mother 😊

    #radhikapandit #nimmaRP" While fans couldn't stop admiring what seems like the daughter-mother first picture, Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja also commented on the picture.

    He wrote, "That's soo true.. Don't have an idea how to explain but I can feel soo happy 4 both of u". The rest of the fans asked where Yash was as they missed their favorite star in the picture.

    Yash's Family Moves Out Of Rented 'Dream House'; KFG Star Threatened The Man For A Media Statement?

    Several other pictures of Yash's extended family are making rounds on the internet. The star couple has told the fans that they would be naming their daughter after a goddess. However, they are calling her YR as of now.

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
