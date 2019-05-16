Soojidara Actress Chaitra Makes Shocking Revelations About Haripriya! New Twist In Controversy

The latest Kannada film Soojidara has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, the lead actress Haripriya took to Instagram to share a long note against the movie. She apologised to her fans for acting in such a film. The actress said she was promised more screenspace, but in the end, the makers had removed her bits or edited in such a manner. This irked the Soojidara team who are now furious with Haripriya. In the press meet, another actress from Soojidara, Chaitra has made a few shocking revelations about Haripriya.

While talking to the media, Chaitra said that Haripriya's mother had an issue when the makers of the film decided to include all the actors' pictures, whereas she only wanted to have her daughter on the poster. She further added that Haripriya refused to attend the press meet today as there was another actress present.

Fans are getting more curious as the controversy is experiencing new twists each day. In the post Haripriya shared, she wrote, "Hey ppl ... Sorry ... Sorry and Sorry again... My regular fan interaction Sunday turned out to be a thought provoking one instead. Today, a lot of fans and well wishers came home to take selfies as usual but they told me they felt really bad about Soojidhara."

Aindrita Ray Slams Haters Who Question Her Career Choice After Marriage To Digganth!

"They expected to see more of me in Soojidaara and when I wasn't seen much they had to walk out of the theatre...!!! Frankly speaking that was not the story I was told ... they added some unwanted stuff... I was disappointed when I first watched the movie but kept quiet ... all I wanted was to support a theatre team to make a full fledged feature film... but look what happened... I am extremely sorry from my end... will not repeat the mistake again ... Will make sure I entertain you more in the coming cinemas of mine"