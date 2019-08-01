Sreesanth Says Kempegowda 2 Is Better Than Anything He Has Ever Done! Awaits Its Release

2019 has been treating cricketer-actor Sreesanth well. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court lifted the life ban imposed on him for match-fixing. While that alone was one of the biggest reasons for Sreesanth to celebrate, he is also awaiting the release of his Sandalwood film Kempegowda 2. Besides making his debut in the Kannada film industry, Sreesanth says he's playing a pivotal role in this much-delayed film. He told TOI in a conversation, that Kempegowda 2 is a turning point in his acting career and it is better than anything he has ever done.

Sreesanth said, "I play a suave young politician in the film, in what is a very pivotal role. The characterisation is so clever that you will realise that I was the main antagonist all along only during the climax. After the trailer was released, I got a lot of positive response to it."

"I am hoping that once the film is out, it paves the way for a lot more offers for me. This role, no doubt, is a turning point in my acting career and is better than anything else I have done so far," he further added.

Talking about working with a new team and experienced actors, Sreesanth said, "It was an absolute privilege working with actors like Komal and Suchendra Prasad, among others. Also, Kempegowda, which had Sudeep in the lead, was a blockbuster, so, I am hoping that this one too will find favour with audiences."

Sanjay Dutt Compares His Character From Adheera KGF Chapter 2 To Thanos In Avengers Endgame

The cricketer is also excited about returning to the sport. Soon after the Supreme Court lifted the life ban on him, the actor told Sportstar in an interview, "There are so many leagues happening all around the country and cricket is my bread and butter. To take care of my family, I need cricket back."

Kempegowda 2 is set to release on August 9.