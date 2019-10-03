Sri Murali Requests Fans To Not Encourage Piracy Ahead Of Bharaate's Release

'Piracy Is Disrespectful To The Industry'

At a recent press conference, Sri Murali urged fans to refrain from watching pirated films. He said, "A lot of effort goes into making good films. When they fall prey to piracy, it is disrespectful to the Kannada film industry. Please don't encourage the practice."

Producers Incur Huge Losses

The actor further explained that producers invest crores in making a film and some of them take on huge loans. "When a film is leaked online, producers face a lot of difficulties. It will also affect their career by tampering the future projects," he added.

Murali Has A Humble Request

Sri Murali believes that audiences are the backbone of the film industry. He said films are only made due to fans' blessings. He further emphasised that the industry will grow only when it receives encouragement from the viewers' end.

Bharaate Slotted For A Month-End Release

His much-awaited film Bharaate is expected to release by September end. The film has already created a lot of buzz. The romantic family entertainer is helmed by Chethan Kumar and stars Sree Leela as the female lead. Arjun Janya has composed music.