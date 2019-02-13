English
    Srimurali & Mahesh Babu's Surprise Meet! Telugu Star Has To Say THIS About Sandalwood

    What do you think happens when two stars come together? Well, here we have the answer for you. Sandalwood actor Srimurali and Telugu actor Mahesh Babu were recently spotted together. The Ugramm actor even took to his Twitter handle to share a few selfies with Mahesh Babu and wrote, "Thanks for your Kind time and All the best for all your Future projects Sir... cheers". While you might be wondering what these two were talking about, you would be more surprised to know what the Telugu star had to say about the Kannada Film Industry! Read the deets below

    Mahesh & Murali Had A Good Time!

    It isn't the first time that these two stars have met up. However, the Kannada actor took his Twitter to share the above selfie and wrote, While shooting For #Bharaate in #RFC Was Happy to meet Our most Humble Super Star @urstrulyMahesh at his #Maharshi sets... Thanks for your Kind time and All the best for all your Future projects Sir... cheers!

    Mahesh Praised Murali

    Who wouldn't know about Srimurali's blockbuster Ugramm. The film not only helped him gain fame but through the film, he proved that he's an amazing actor. Telugu star Mahesh Babu too used the opportunity to praise Murali's acting in the action film Ugramm.

    What About Sandalwood?

    Reportedly, both the actors spoke for nearly an hour. During their conversation, Mahesh Babu even discussed the Kannada Film Industry. He said, "The trend in Sandalwood is changing and it is truly amazing".

    3 Kannada Films In Andhra

    Though Ramoji Film City is based in Andhra Pradesh, currently three Kannada films are being shot there. Sudeep's Pailwaan, Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru and Srimurali's Bharaate's shooting is taking place. Encouraging the Kannada Film Industry, Mahesh Babu said he's happy to see that more Sandalwood films being shot in the film city than Tollywood.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 13:41 [IST]
