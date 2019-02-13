Srimurali & Mahesh Babu's Surprise Meet! Telugu Star Has To Say THIS About Sandalwood

Mahesh & Murali Had A Good Time!

It isn't the first time that these two stars have met up. However, the Kannada actor took his Twitter to share the above selfie and wrote, While shooting For #Bharaate in #RFC Was Happy to meet Our most Humble Super Star @urstrulyMahesh at his #Maharshi sets... Thanks for your Kind time and All the best for all your Future projects Sir... cheers!

Mahesh Praised Murali

Who wouldn't know about Srimurali's blockbuster Ugramm. The film not only helped him gain fame but through the film, he proved that he's an amazing actor. Telugu star Mahesh Babu too used the opportunity to praise Murali's acting in the action film Ugramm.

What About Sandalwood?

Reportedly, both the actors spoke for nearly an hour. During their conversation, Mahesh Babu even discussed the Kannada Film Industry. He said, "The trend in Sandalwood is changing and it is truly amazing".

3 Kannada Films In Andhra

Though Ramoji Film City is based in Andhra Pradesh, currently three Kannada films are being shot there. Sudeep's Pailwaan, Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru and Srimurali's Bharaate's shooting is taking place. Encouraging the Kannada Film Industry, Mahesh Babu said he's happy to see that more Sandalwood films being shot in the film city than Tollywood.