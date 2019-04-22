Srimurali Sends A Flirtatious Message To Married Actress Manya! Shivrajkumar Reveals His Text

Shivrajkumar Makes Srimurali Do It

Last year, Srimurali had appeared as a guest celebrity on Shivrajkumar's chat show No.1 Yaari With Shivanna. The chat show was hosted by the Century Star and the first segment consisted of Truth Or Dare. During which Srimurali chose to play dare over truth.

Shivanna's Dare For Srimurali

When Srimurali opted for a dare, Shivrajkumar asked, "Among all the actresses you have worked with, whose eyes do you like the most? You need to send out a message saying 'I love your eyes' to that actress." He further added, "If you fail to do it, I will send out a message saying 'Srimurali loves your eyes'."

Whose Eyes Does Srimurali Like?

Srimurali later revealed on the national television that he likes Kannada actress Manya's eyes. He had acted opposite her in the film Shambu.

Shivrajkumar Reveals The Text

Later, Shivrajkumar showed the text message that Srimurali had sent Manya. He had written, "I love you eyes". However, Srimurali and Manya are only good friends. His wife holds a cordial relationship with the actress, too.